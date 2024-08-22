Red Flag Warning issued August 22 at 3:57PM MDT until August 22 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN
IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423 and 426, AND OREGON FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 636 AND 637…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND
EVENING IN IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402, 403, AND 421…
.Dry southwest flow will bring gusty winds and low relative
humidities to the region again Friday afternoon and evening.
These conditions and an unstable air mass may lead to plume-
dominated growth on existing wildfires.
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern
Payette National Forest, 403 Northern Boise National Forest
and 421 Southern Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth
National Forest.
* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* Winds…South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Temperatures…Up to 85.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.