Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 4:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Virginia, or 10 miles southwest of McCammon, moving north at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Arimo, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, and
Hawkins Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.