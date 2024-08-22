Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 4:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 453 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Virginia, or 10 miles southwest of McCammon, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Arimo, Portneuf Gap, Virginia, and

Hawkins Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.