Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 9:06PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 906 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Craters Of The Moon, or 12 miles south of Arco,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Southwest Inl, and Butte City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.