Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 9:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 910 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Taber, or 16 miles northwest of Blackfoot, moving northeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Taber.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.