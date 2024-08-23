Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 1:35PM MDT until August 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 15 to 25 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.