Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 1:35PM MDT until August 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Stronger

southwest downslope winds gusting 50 to 65 mph in the early

afternoon hours on the northeast aspects of the Wind River and

Absaroka Ranges above 9000 ft.

* HUMIDITY: 15 to 25 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.