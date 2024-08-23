Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 1:48PM MDT until August 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

August 23, 2024 8:36 PM
August 23, 2024 1:48 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south
of the Snake River.

* WINDS…South to southwest 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.

National Weather Service

