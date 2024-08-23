Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 1:48PM MDT until August 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

* WINDS…South to southwest 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

