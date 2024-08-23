Red Flag Warning issued August 23 at 1:48PM MDT until August 23 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth National Forest/Twin Falls BLM south
of the Snake River.
* WINDS…South to southwest 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45
MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS…New and existing fires could spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.