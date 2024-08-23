Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 2:05PM MDT until August 23 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 2:05 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 230 PM MDT.

* At 205 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of
Monteview, or 19 miles west of Dubois, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Monida Pass and Edie School.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

