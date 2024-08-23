Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 1:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Northwest Inl, or 17 miles northwest of Terreton, moving northeast at
40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Jefferson, east central Butte and southwestern Clark Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.