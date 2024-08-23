Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Plano, or 9 miles northwest of Lorenzo, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker, Egin, Plano, and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.