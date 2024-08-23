Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 1:48PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 147 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Gilmore to 15 miles northeast of Challis.
Movement was north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, Gilmore, North Fork, Gibbonsville, Carmen,
May, Leesburg, Tendoy, Patterson, Morgan Creek Summit, Cobalt,
Nicholia, Williams Lake, Baker, Shoup, and Big Creek Campground.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

