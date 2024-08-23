Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 4:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 422 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Roberts to near Alpine.

Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Driggs, Ashton, Dubois, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe

Reservoir, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Marysville, Lorenzo, Palisades

Reservoir, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan, Teton, and Ririe.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.