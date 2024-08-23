Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Published 4:41 PM

At 441 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles northeast of Evanston, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Kemmerer and Diamondville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Riverton.

National Weather Service

