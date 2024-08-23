Special Weather Statement issued August 23 at 5:02PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles southeast of Last Chance to Kelly.

Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Colter Bay Village and Moran Bay around 510 PM MDT.

Moran Junction and South Entrance around 515 PM MDT.

Old Faithful, Buffalo Valley Ranch, Kepler Cascades, Fairy Falls,

Mystic Falls, Scaup Lake, and Shoshone Lake around 520 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Fountain Paint

Pot, Lewis Lake, Craig Pass, Lewis Falls, Grant Village, Heart Lake,

Gibbons Falls, Norris Junction, Virginia Cascade, Mariposa Lake,

Lake, Grebe Lake and South Arm Of Lake Yellowstone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.