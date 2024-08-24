Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 12:50PM MDT until August 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….286.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.