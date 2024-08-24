Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 3:02AM MDT until August 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont. In North Central WY…Park. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

