Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 3:02AM MDT until August 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 18 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

