Special Weather Statement issued August 25 at 1:11PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple thunderstorms

around Bear Lake, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,

Bern, Ovid, Border Summit, Geneva, Fish Haven, Liberty, Pegram,

Geneva Summit, and Bennington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near BEAR LAKE, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Strong winds will create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.