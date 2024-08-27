Red Flag Warning issued August 27 at 10:50AM MDT until August 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 35 to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent in the lower elevations, and as
low as 15 to 18 percent in the higher elevations.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.