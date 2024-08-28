Red Flag Warning issued August 28 at 12:59AM MDT until August 28 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…289…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…276…287.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift

with a Cold Front could cause erratic fire behavior.

* COLD FRONT: Winds will shift to the north northwest during the

afternoon hours and remain through the evening.

* WIND: Initially, Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph before turning to the north to northwest with initial

gusts up to 45 mph possible before subsiding during the evening.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.