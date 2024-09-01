Red Flag Warning issued September 1 at 2:06PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND
646…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM
MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 636 AND 637
.An upper level system will bring two main rounds of showers and
thunderstorms to the area Monday morning through Monday night. The
first will develop with showers and isolated thunderstorms late
tonight across eastern Oregon and move into SW Idaho Monday
morning. The showers will progressively intensify and develop into
scattered thunderstorms late Monday morning and this first area
will move through and out of the Idaho districts through mid-
afternoon. A second round will develop Monday afternoon and move
across much of the area through Monday evening. After midnight,
storms may continue across the far north, generally from Baker
Valley east into the Payette and Northern Boise NF. Gusts to 60
mph are possible, especially with the second round.
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for lightning, which is in effect from 9 AM MDT /8 AM
PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Monday night. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered storms likely.
* Outflow Winds…50 mph.
* Timing…From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11
PM PDT/ Monday night.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered.
* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.