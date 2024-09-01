Red Flag Warning issued September 1 at 2:19PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND
646…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM
MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 636 AND 637
.An upper level system will bring two main rounds of showers and
thunderstorms to the area Monday morning through Monday night.
The first will develop with showers and isolated thunderstorms
late tonight across eastern Oregon and move into SW Idaho Monday
morning. The showers will progressively intensify and develop
into scattered thunderstorms late Monday morning and this first
area will move through and out of the Idaho districts through mid-
afternoon. A second round will develop Monday afternoon and move
across much of the area through Monday evening. After midnight,
storms may continue across the far north, generally from Baker
Valley east into the Payette and Northern Boise NF. Gusts to
60 mph are possible, especially with the second round. In
addition, winds are low RH will be close to criteria in southeast
Oregon Monday afternoon, and this contributes to the warning.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered storms likely.
* Outflow Winds…50 mph.
* Timing…From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11
PM PDT/ Monday night.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered.
* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.