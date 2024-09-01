Red Flag Warning issued September 1 at 2:19PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ MONDAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND

646…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM

MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 636 AND 637

.An upper level system will bring two main rounds of showers and

thunderstorms to the area Monday morning through Monday night.

The first will develop with showers and isolated thunderstorms

late tonight across eastern Oregon and move into SW Idaho Monday

morning. The showers will progressively intensify and develop

into scattered thunderstorms late Monday morning and this first

area will move through and out of the Idaho districts through mid-

afternoon. A second round will develop Monday afternoon and move

across much of the area through Monday evening. After midnight,

storms may continue across the far north, generally from Baker

Valley east into the Payette and Northern Boise NF. Gusts to

60 mph are possible, especially with the second round. In

addition, winds are low RH will be close to criteria in southeast

Oregon Monday afternoon, and this contributes to the warning.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered storms likely.

* Outflow Winds…50 mph.

* Timing…From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11

PM PDT/ Monday night.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.

* Timing…From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ Monday to midnight MDT /11

PM PDT/ Monday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.