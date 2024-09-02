Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 2:02PM MDT until September 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411, 413, 475, AND

476…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,

422, 425, AND 427…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms, a mix of wet and dry.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…45 to 55 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.