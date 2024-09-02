Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 2:22PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Published 2:22 PM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TODAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND
646…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM
MDT /8 PM PDT/ TODAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 636 AND 637…

.The much-anticipated afternoon round of thunderstorms is
developing and storms will continue to move northeast. Scattered
lightning and wind gusts to 60 mph are expected. In addition,
strong winds and low RH has developed across southern Burns and
Vale BLM this afternoon. No changes were made to the warning this
afternoon. Storms may continue past midnight across the northern
part of the area, generally from Baker Valley east through the
Payette and Northern Boise NF, and although unlikely, the warning
may need to be extended in that area.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

