Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 2:22PM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND

646…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM

MDT /8 PM PDT/ TODAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 636 AND 637…

.The much-anticipated afternoon round of thunderstorms is

developing and storms will continue to move northeast. Scattered

lightning and wind gusts to 60 mph are expected. In addition,

strong winds and low RH has developed across southern Burns and

Vale BLM this afternoon. No changes were made to the warning this

afternoon. Storms may continue past midnight across the northern

part of the area, generally from Baker Valley east through the

Payette and Northern Boise NF, and although unlikely, the warning

may need to be extended in that area.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.