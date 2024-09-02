Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 4:04AM MDT until September 2 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

September 2
4:04 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 10 PM THIS
EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered dry thunderstorms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…45 to 55 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

