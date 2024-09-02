Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 7:58AM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

today at 2:32 PM
Published 7:58 AM

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TODAY TO
MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND
646…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM
MDT /8 PM PDT/ TODAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 636 AND 637

.Thunderstorms are already well underway, and more are expected
today into tonight. This first round will continue to progress to
the northeast into the early afternoon. A second round will
develop this afternoon and then also move northeast through most
of the area. Scattered lightning and wind gusts to 60 mph are
expected. In addition, strong winds and low RH will develop across
southern Burns and Vale BLM this afternoon. No changes were made
to the warning this morning. Storms may continue past midnight
across the northern part of the area, generally from Baker Valley
east through the Payette and Northern Boise NF, and the warning
may need to be extended in that area.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered storms likely.

* Outflow Winds…50 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

National Weather Service

