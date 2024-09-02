Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 7:58AM MDT until September 3 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TODAY TO

MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ MONDAY NIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 400, 401, 402, 403, 420, 421, 423, 424, 426, AND

646…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ TO 9 PM

MDT /8 PM PDT/ TODAY FOR LIGHTNING AND WINDS/RH FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 636 AND 637

.Thunderstorms are already well underway, and more are expected

today into tonight. This first round will continue to progress to

the northeast into the early afternoon. A second round will

develop this afternoon and then also move northeast through most

of the area. Scattered lightning and wind gusts to 60 mph are

expected. In addition, strong winds and low RH will develop across

southern Burns and Vale BLM this afternoon. No changes were made

to the warning this morning. Storms may continue past midnight

across the northern part of the area, generally from Baker Valley

east through the Payette and Northern Boise NF, and the warning

may need to be extended in that area.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered storms likely.

* Outflow Winds…50 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…Gusts 40-60 mph.

* Timing…Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.