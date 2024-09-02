Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 9:52PM MDT until September 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 413
Caribou Range/Caribou National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 475
East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon National Forest, and Fire
Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis National
Forest.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty
outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or
existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms, a mix of wet and dry.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 MPH for the rest of the night and into
Tuesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly.