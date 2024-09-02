Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 9:52PM MDT until September 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 413

Caribou Range/Caribou National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 475

East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon National Forest, and Fire

Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis National

Forest.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms, a mix of wet and dry.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 MPH for the rest of the night and into

Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.