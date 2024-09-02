Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:14PM MDT until September 2 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
SVRPIH
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Custer County in central Idaho…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 812 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 24 miles northeast of Lowman to 7 miles southwest of
Stanley to 11 miles northeast of Atlanta, moving northeast at 50
MPH.
HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts, lightning, and heavy downpours.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Stanley, Sunbeam, Seafoam Ranger Station, Loon Creek Airport,
Bonanza, Redfish Lake, Cape Horn Area, and Banner Summit. This
includes the Wapiti Fire and the Bench Lake Fire burn scar.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you observe wind damage, hail, or flooding, please report your
observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via
phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.