Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 2 at 8:14PM MDT until September 2 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 8:14 PM

SVRPIH

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Custer County in central Idaho…
Northwestern Blaine County in central Idaho…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 812 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 24 miles northeast of Lowman to 7 miles southwest of
Stanley to 11 miles northeast of Atlanta, moving northeast at 50
MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts, lightning, and heavy downpours.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Stanley, Sunbeam, Seafoam Ranger Station, Loon Creek Airport,
Bonanza, Redfish Lake, Cape Horn Area, and Banner Summit. This
includes the Wapiti Fire and the Bench Lake Fire burn scar.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If you observe wind damage, hail, or flooding, please report your
observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via
phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content