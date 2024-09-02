Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

west of Challis, moving northeast at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Challis, Ellis, Bayhorse Lake, and Morgan Creek Summit. This

includes portions of Highway 93.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.