Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just
west of Challis, moving northeast at 25 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Challis, Ellis, Bayhorse Lake, and Morgan Creek Summit. This
includes portions of Highway 93.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.