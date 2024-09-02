Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Lemhi, or 32 miles southeast of Salmon, moving

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Lemhi

County.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.