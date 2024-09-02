Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Published 6:57 PM

At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Lemhi, or 32 miles southeast of Salmon, moving
northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Lemhi
County.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service

