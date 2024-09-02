Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 8:22PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

At 822 PM MDT/722 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles west of Woodside

to 7 miles northeast of Gibbonsville. Movement was north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Hamilton, Stevensville, Darby, Florence, Victor, Conner, Woodside,

Pinesdale, Grantsdale, Corvallis, Como, Sula, Bell Crossing, Skalkaho

Pass, and Charlos Heights.

This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 0 and 77.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.