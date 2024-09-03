Flash Flood Warning issued September 3 at 1:43PM MDT until September 3 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
FFWMSO
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Moose Fire Burn Scar in…
North Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…
This includes the following Specific Areas…
Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek and Moose Fire Burn Area.
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Wallace Creek of the Moose Fire Burn Scar, and
the 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek on Highway 93. The debris flow
can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Moose Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn
Scar and 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek on Highway
93
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.