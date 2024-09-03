Flash Flood Warning issued September 3 at 1:43PM MDT until September 3 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

FFWMSO

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Moose Fire Burn Scar in…

North Central Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

This includes the following Specific Areas…

Hwy 93 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek and Moose Fire Burn Area.

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Wallace Creek of the Moose Fire Burn Scar, and

the 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek on Highway 93. The debris flow

can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Moose Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn

Scar and 4th of July Creek to Tower Creek on Highway

93

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.