Red Flag Warning issued September 3 at 2:30PM MDT until September 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR
LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400 AND 401…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…
.Thunderstorms have developed and will continue to increase and
move east through the evening. Most of the activity is expected
to move east of the Northern Boise BLM and Western Payette by 4 PM
MDT, with storms continuing over the Eastern Payette and northern
portions of the Northern Boise NF through around 9 PM MDT. Wind
gusts to 50 mph are possible.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered.
* Outflow Winds…50 mph.
* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.