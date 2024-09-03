Red Flag Warning issued September 3 at 3:45AM MDT until September 3 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 411,

413, 475, AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible, with gusty

outflow winds possibly leading to rapid growth of new or

existing fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms, a mix of wet and dry.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 MPH.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly.