Red Flag Warning issued September 3 at 3:51PM MDT until September 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…

.Thunderstorms have developed and will move east through the

evening. Storms continuing over the Eastern Payette and northern

portions of the Northern Boise NF through around 9 PM MDT. Wind

gusts to 50 mph are possible.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered across 402 and northern portions of

403.

* Outflow Winds…50 mph.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.