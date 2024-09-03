Red Flag Warning issued September 3 at 3:51PM MDT until September 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…
.Thunderstorms have developed and will move east through the
evening. Storms continuing over the Eastern Payette and northern
portions of the Northern Boise NF through around 9 PM MDT. Wind
gusts to 50 mph are possible.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered across 402 and northern portions of
403.
* Outflow Winds…50 mph.
* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.