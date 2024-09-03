Red Flag Warning issued September 3 at 8:14AM MDT until September 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400 AND 401…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 402 AND 403…

.An upper level low will track east through central Idaho today.

This will provide lift for more thunderstorms. These are expected

to be scattered from this morning into the afternoon and evening

for areas north of Ontario to Lowman to Stanley. Wind gusts to 50

mph are possible as well.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning for lightning, which is in effect until 9 PM MDT this

evening.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered.

* Outflow Winds…50 mph.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.