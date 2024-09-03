Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 1:13PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 113 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Craig Pass, which is 8 miles north of Grant

Village, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Lake around 130 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Yellowstone Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.