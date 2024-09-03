Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 12:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 1239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fairy Falls, which is 9 miles northwest of Old Faithful, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fairy Falls around 1245 PM MDT.

Fountain Paint Pot around 1250 PM MDT.

Firehole Canyon around 1255 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Gibbons Falls.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.