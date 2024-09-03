Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 2:53PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northwest of Blackfoot Reservoir, moving northeast at 40 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 45 MPH and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Grays Lake, and Cutthroat Trout Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If you observe wind damage, hail, or flooding, please report your
observations to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello via
phone, email, or social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.