Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 10 miles

southwest of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 MPH, pea size hail, lightning,

and rough waves.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Rough waves and chop are possible on

Palisades Reservoir.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds could create rough chop.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on

the water in a thunderstorm.