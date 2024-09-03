Special Weather Statement issued September 3 at 3:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 10 miles
southwest of Palisades Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts in excess of 35 MPH, pea size hail, lightning,
and rough waves.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Rough waves and chop are possible on
Palisades Reservoir.
Locations impacted include…
Palisades Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move
indoors or inside a vehicle. Strong winds could create rough chop.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.