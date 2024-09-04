Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 3:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

producing a landspout near Pinedale, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Landspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Boulder around 325 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Big Sandy.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.