Red Flag Warning issued September 8 at 1:38PM MDT until September 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 415.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park…Teton.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 17 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 70s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.