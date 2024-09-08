Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 12:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Weak, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be capable
of producing gusty outflow wind of 40 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Lower elevations west of the Continental Divide.
* WHEN…Between 2 PM and 8 PM Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts would be most
likely across Sweetwater, Sublette, and southern Lincoln
Counties. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for even weak
showers to generate wind gusts up to 45 mph. Little if any rain
will occur with the isolated showers and storms.