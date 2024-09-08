Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 12:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 12:38 PM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Weak, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be capable
of producing gusty outflow wind of 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations west of the Continental Divide.

* WHEN…Between 2 PM and 8 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts would be most
likely across Sweetwater, Sublette, and southern Lincoln
Counties. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for even weak
showers to generate wind gusts up to 45 mph. Little if any rain
will occur with the isolated showers and storms.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content