Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 12:38PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Weak, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be capable

of producing gusty outflow wind of 40 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations west of the Continental Divide.

* WHEN…Between 2 PM and 8 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest wind gusts would be most

likely across Sweetwater, Sublette, and southern Lincoln

Counties. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for even weak

showers to generate wind gusts up to 45 mph. Little if any rain

will occur with the isolated showers and storms.