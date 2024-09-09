Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 2:10PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

475 AND 476…

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also

been issued from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could lead

to rapid growth of new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.