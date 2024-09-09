Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 2:10PM MDT until September 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect until 9 PM MDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also
been issued from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could lead
to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.