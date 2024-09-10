Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 1:24PM MDT until September 12 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT TONIGHT FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES

475 AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

Wednesday to 2 AM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow

winds potentially leading to rapid growth of new or existing

fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated storms becoming scattered during the

evening and overnight hours.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.