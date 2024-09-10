Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 1:24PM MDT until September 12 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT TONIGHT FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM MDT
THURSDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
Wednesday to 2 AM MDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Low relative humidities today and new lightning
starts tomorrow combined with gusty winds each day could lead to
rapid growth of new or existing fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated storms becoming scattered during the
evening and overnight hours.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.