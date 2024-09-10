Red Flag Warning issued September 10 at 2:18PM MDT until September 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WEDNESDAY INTO THE EVENING…
…BREEZY WINDS OUTSIDE OF STORMS IN SOUTHERN ZONES…
.A strong upper level low will create conditions very favorable
for the development of thunderstorms Wed into Wed evening. Storms
are expected to form in eastern OR early Wed morning and move
into SW ID around noon MDT. After this first round moves through,
additional storms should form and then continue to move northeast
throughout the region. Scattered lightning is likely. Strong to
severe outflow gusts are possible near storms. Heavy rain rates on
burn scars pose a localized flash flood and debris flow risk.
Storms weaken to showers Wednesday night and chances of wetting
rains increases through Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning for lightning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT
Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has
been replaced by this Red Flag Warning.
* Thunderstorms…Scattered to isolated.
* Outflow Winds…50 to 60 mph.
* Timing…From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.