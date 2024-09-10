Winter Weather Advisory issued September 10 at 1:12PM MDT until September 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Likelihood of moderate

impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow is greater than 90 percent, and

up to a 50 percent chance of isolated major impacts from 6 to 10

inches or more of snow.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Georgetown Lake, Lemhi

Pass, Bannock Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and

Williams Creek Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight Wednesday Night to 6 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE to MAJOR impacts from snow, backcountry

users should prepare for wet and raw conditions. Hazardous

traveling conditions on backcountry roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in

hypothermia.