Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 1:57PM MDT until September 11 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

FFWMSO

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Moose Fire Burn Scar in…

Northwestern Lemhi County in east central Idaho…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Middle Salmon-Panther. The debris flow can

consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Moose Fire Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn

Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.