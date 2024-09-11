Flash Flood Warning issued September 11 at 1:57PM MDT until September 11 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
FFWMSO
The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Moose Fire Burn Scar in…
Northwestern Lemhi County in east central Idaho…
* Until 400 PM MDT.
* At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Moose Fire Burn Scar. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Middle Salmon-Panther. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Moose Fire Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Moose Fire Burn
Scar.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.