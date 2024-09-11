Red Flag Warning issued September 11 at 2:40AM MDT until September 12 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM MDT
THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR IDAHO FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 422, 475 AND 476…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow
winds potentially leading to rapid growth of new or existing
fires.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered coverage through the overnight
hours.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 mph. Stronger storms may produce gusts
to 60 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.