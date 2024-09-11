Red Flag Warning issued September 11 at 2:40AM MDT until September 12 at 2:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 2 AM MDT

THURSDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR IDAHO FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 422, 475 AND 476…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* IMPACTS…New lightning starts are possible with gusty outflow

winds potentially leading to rapid growth of new or existing

fires.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered coverage through the overnight

hours.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…35 to 45 mph. Stronger storms may produce gusts

to 60 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.