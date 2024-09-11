Red Flag Warning issued September 11 at 8:50AM MDT until September 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

…SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TODAY INTO THE EVENING…

…BREEZY WINDS OUTSIDE OF STORMS IN SOUTHERN ZONES…

.A strong upper level low will create conditions very favorable

for the development of thunderstorms through this evening. Storms

have formed in eastern OR early this morning and will move into

SW ID around noon MDT. After this first round moves through,

additional storms should form and then continue to move northeast

throughout the region. Scattered lightning is likely. Strong to

severe outflow gusts are possible near storms. Heavy rain rates on

burn scars pose a localized flash flood and debris flow risk.

Storms weaken to showers Wednesday night and chances of wetting

rains increases through Thursday.

* Thunderstorms…Scattered to isolated.

* Outflow Winds…50 to 60 mph.

* Timing…From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today to 9 PM MDT /8 PM

PDT/ this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.